Michael J. Flask, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Flask, 58, of Warren, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born July 10, 1961 in Warren, the son of Joseph, Sr. and Alice (Karafa) Flask and lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, Mike had worked as a warehouse supervisor.

He enjoyed the Browns, the Beatles, TV game shows and watching “Days of Our Lives,” all while snacking on his Pepsi and chips. At the end of life, he gave the gift of life to someone else as an organ donor.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife, Marcia A. (Balentine) Flask, whom he married June 20, 1987; three sons, Patrick, James and Alexander Flask, all of Warren; a daughter, Abby Flask of Southington; three sisters, Theresa Noble (Ron) of Texas, Kathy Best (Doug) of Niles and Geri Massucci of Howland; three brothers, Joe, Jr. (Barb) of Vienna and Ken and Stephen Flask, both of Pennsylvania; many nieces, nephews and their families; three Goddaughters, Jesika Pernice, Emily Tomsich and Hailey Davanzo; his father-in-law, Robert Balentine of Howland and his sister-in-law, April Tomsich of Howland.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one sister, Joannie Pollock.

Friends may call 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A brief service will be conducted, in celebration of Mike’s good life, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help offset funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.