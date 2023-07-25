YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. DeRamo, age 50 of West Chester, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023.

He was born September 26, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph DeRamo and Roberta (Tiberio) DeRamo.

Mike was a real family man. In his free time he loved spending time with his sons, working on home improvements and relaxing watching quirky movies.

Mike was a programmer for the Austintown Police Department and a manager at General Electric in Cincinnati.

He is survived by his wife, Dana DeRamo; two sons, Jakob DeRamo and Alec DeRamo; his parents and two sistersm Lisa DeRamo and Christine (Michael) Lodico.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a date to be announced. The Webster Funeral Home, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

