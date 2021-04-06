Michael H. “Howie” Greiner, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael H. “Howie” Greiner, age 53, of Alliance, passed away after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer on Friday, April 2, 2021.



He was born on January 4, 1968 in Alliance to Gerald L. and Kathryn R. (Haney) Greiner.



Michael was a graduate of Alliance High School.

He was a contractor and a real “handy man”. Michael enjoyed being the quarterback at the annual family Thanksgiving football games and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed woodworking, puzzles and was also a history buff especially the Civil War Era. He loved playing baseball, going to concerts and his pride and joy were his cats.



Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Kathryn Greiner; brother, Gerald L. Greiner II; sisters, Michelle K. Greiner and Sue (Bryan) Sahli; five nieces and nephews, Baylee and J.T. Greiner, Evan, Justin, Christian and Nolan Sahli; he will also be sadly missed by Tiffany Renforth and her children, Canaan, Braden, Elyse, Adalyn and Delana and all family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald L. Greiner and grandparents, Donald and Gladys Warren, Harry Haney and Frank and Marguerite Greiner.



A graveside service will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Alliance City Cemetery with Nancy Castellucci officiating.



Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society/Stark Co., 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.



Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 South Union Avenue, Alliance, OH 44601.