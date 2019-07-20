Michael G. Hull (Slack), East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael G. Hull (Slack), 61, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Michael was born April 12, 1958, in Salem, son of the late Glenn and Frances Taucher Hull.

He was a graduate of East Palestine High School.

He worked for 22 years as a draftsman for Jarrett Inc. until its closing. He has been employed for the past eight years as a Kiln Hand for E.R. Advanced Ceramics.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Shirley Schneider and Beatrice Britton Mussey and brother, Jack Britton.

Michael is a proud father of Megan (Bryon) Scott and Ashley (Andrew) Kovacs; he is a proud grandfather of Hayden Scott and Addison Kovacs. He is also survived by a brother, James (Brandy) Wolfe; “brother”, Mark Thompson; niece, Paula (Larry) Cope; nephew, Todd (Evelyn) Davis and many other close friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with Carl Barnett, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.

Michael gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to his coworkers, East Palestine EMS, New Waterford EMS and St. Elizabeth Boardman ER.