Michael Edward Reid, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Edward Reid, Sr., 58, of 1254 Idaho Road, Austintown, departed this life Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence, pending a coroner’s investigation.

He was born July 14, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles W. and Hattie E. Clyburn Reid, Sr.

Mr. Reid was employed with Delphi Packard Electric for 13 years as a machine operator, before retiring July 23, 2007. He also was a self-employed auto mechanic, plumber and handyman.

He was a 1979 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and enjoyed sports and watching The Young and The Restless.

He leaves to mourn one son, Michael Edward Reid, Jr. of St. Petersburg, Florida; one daughter, Ms. Charia Lynn Reid of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey; one brother, Charles W. (Faye) Reid, Jr. of Columbus; four sisters, Ms. Barbara Wallace, Mrs. Evelyn (James) Howard, Sr. and Ms. Dolores Davis, all of Warren and Mrs. Carolyn (Greg) Arnold, Sr. of Columbus; three grandchildren, Qualynn Carter, Ka’Vaun Carter and Cirry Carter all of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey; two great-grandchildren, Zionnah Barton and Zariah Barton both of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Cards and condolences may be sent to 2565 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, the home of his sister, Ms. Evelyn Howard.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.