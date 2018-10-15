Michael E. Jenkins Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Michael E. Jenkins, age 40, of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

Born June 11, 1978 in Youngstown; he was the son of Gregory E. Jenkins and Donata “Dee” R. (Jones) Archer.

Mike was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, he loved antiques and he loved caring for other people especially children; the most important thing about him was his love for his own children.

Survivors include his children, Amara, Samuel and Alessandra; mother and stepfather, Dee and David Archer; sister, Jessica Jenkins; brother, Steven Jenkins; as well as a stepsister, Ashley Archer; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Friends will be received at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel on Friday, October 19, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made directly to the family to help defray final expenses.

