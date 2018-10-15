Watch Live: 27 First News

Michael E. Jenkins Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - October 14, 2018

Oct 15, 2018

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 04:36 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Michael E. Jenkins, age 40, of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

Born June 11, 1978 in Youngstown; he was the son of Gregory E. Jenkins and Donata “Dee” R. (Jones) Archer.

Mike was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, he loved antiques and he loved caring for other people especially children; the most important thing about him was his love for his own children.

Survivors include his children, Amara, Samuel and Alessandra; mother and stepfather, Dee and David Archer; sister, Jessica Jenkins; brother, Steven Jenkins; as well as a stepsister, Ashley Archer; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Friends will be received at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel on Friday, October 19, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made directly to the family to help defray final expenses.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

