Michael E. Brown, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael E. Brown, 45, of 3 Union St., Greenville, passed away following a 10 year battle with lung disease, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



He was born in Greenville on December 26, 1974 to the late Joseph T. and Margaret “Maggie” L. (Bartholomew) Brown.



Mike attended Conneaut Lake and Greenville Schools.

He previously worked at Hodge Foundry in Greenville and International Steel & Counterweights in Youngstown, Ohio, as a crane operator.



For the past several years, he really loved being a part of the Celebrate Recovery program at Bethel Life.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and especially loved his grand-babies.



Mike is survived by his wife at home, Kimberly (Keisel) Brown. They were married on July 17, 2010. Also surviving are: his children, Dylin Brown and his wife, Jess, of Erie, Kyla Ann Zuschlag of Greenville, Roman Brown of Greenville, Kason Smeltzer of Greenville (currently stationed with the Navy in Jacksonville, Floria), adopted son, David Kridel of Greenville and two adopted grandchildren, Jacob and Gabriella Kridel; three brothers, Joseph O. Brown and his wife, Gail, of Greenville, Troy Brown and his fiancé, Karen, of Greenville and Trenten Brown of Greenville and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, & cousins.



A memorial service will be held at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with Rev. Kent Bell of Bethel Life Worship Center, officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until the start of the service.



In lieu of flowers, you can make a contribution towards funeral expenses on Mike’s obituary page through the funeral home website. www.osborne-williams.com. You may also share messages of sympathy, stories, and photos.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

