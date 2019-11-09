Michael D. Stewart, Bristolville, Ohio

November 7, 2019

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael D. Stewart, 53, of Bristolville, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at home, after a lengthy illness.

He was born September 28, 1966, in Warren, the son of James and Ramona (Cleer) Stewart and had lived in the area all his life.

Mike was a graduate of Champion High School and worked for Denman Tire.

He enjoyed four-wheel riding, shooting pool, playing golf and was a big kid at the amusement parks, especially on the roller coasters.

He is sadly missed by his father of Champion; his two brothers, James Stewart (Linda) of Champion and Thomas Stewart of Bristolville; his special friend, Deborah Bloom of Champion and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his mother; a sister, Tammy Guinaugh and a brother, Timothy Stewart.

Per his request, cremation is taking place. Service times will be announced at a later date.

Material contributions may be made to the family, to help offset funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

