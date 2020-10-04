Michael D. Davis, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael D. Davis, 68, a lifelong resident of Rogers, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, October 2, 2020 following a lengthy battle with kidney disease.

Michael was born July 7, 1952 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, son of the late Wilford and Marie Davis.

He is survived by his dedicated wife, Cindy (Gorby) Davis of 49 years; daughters, Janie (Ken) Slampak and Amy (Kevin) Davis; grandchildren, Andrew (Candace) Coplin and Brianna Davis. He also leaves behind two brothers, Wayne (Virginia) Davis and Robert (Marsha) Davis.

Michael was a machinist and the vice president of his local Steel Worker’s union at Chester Hoist in Lisbon Ohio for 42 years before he retired.

He was a proud member and a former trustee of Lake Mount Church of Christ in New Waterford Ohio where he worshipped his savior, Jesus Christ.

He was a devoted father and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed coaching his girls in softball for many years. You could always find him on the golf course or in front of the TV watching baseball, football or golf.

Friends and family will be received at Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine Ohio on Tuesday, October 6 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7.

To honor Michael’s love of The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Ohio State Buckeyes, please feel free to wear your favorite Pirates or Buckeyes attire to the services.

We would also like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Jen and Abby from Fresenius Dialysis Center in Salem Ohio.

Donations may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation. 1001 East 101 Terrace Suite 220, Kansas City MO, 64131.

