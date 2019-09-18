Michael Christopher Alexander, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Christopher Alexander, 50, of 426 Highland Avenue SW, Warren, departed this life Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:10 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Regional Medical Center, following an automobile accident.

He was born February 24, 1969, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Floyd and Dorthea Baker Alexander, coming to area 24 years ago.

He was employed with Delphi Packard Electric Corporation for 13 years as an assembler, before retiring in 2006.

He was a 1987 graduate of Warrensville Heights High School and attended Bethune Cookman University.

He was a member of St. John’s Ministries C.O.G.I.C., where he was ordained as a deacon, served on the Praise and Worship Team and Men in Christ Choir. He sang with the Concert Chorale under the late Dr. Recca Steel and was a coach for the Warren Little Browns, Warren Western Reserve Raiders and Turner Jr. High School. He also enjoyed sports and singing.

He married Ethel Burch Alexander October 26, 2014.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Jasmine Alexander of Cleveland; two stepsons, Tre’Monte Hargrove of Ocala, Florida and Theran Hargrove, Jr. of Ft. Benning, Georgia; one brother, Dwight (Ernestine) Alexander; two sisters, Mrs. Myra (James) Roberson of Cleveland and Ms. Katherine Redon of Columbus; one grandson, J’Ceon Alexander and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Floyd Alexander.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Johns Ministries C.O.G.I.C.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, September 21.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 426 Highland Avenue SW, the home of his wife.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.