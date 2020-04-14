Michael C. McKay, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael C. McKay, age 45, of Main Street, Greenville, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in his residence of natural causes after a long period of declining health.

He was born in Trenton, New Jersey on July 4, 1974 to Richard C. and Mary Lou (Elmo) McKay.

Mike was a 1993 graduate of Greenville Senior High School.

From an early age he had a strong desire to work in emergency services. He had been active as a junior firefighter with Hempfield Volunteer Fire Department, joined the U.S. Army Reserves Medic Unit and went through basic training between his junior and senior year of high school. He then worked as a dispatcher for Mercer County 911 for a short time and was a firefighter with Hempfield Volunteer Fire Department before September 11, 2001.

Mike went active duty as a U.S. Army Medic and had orders for Germany but as he was assisting in the training of medics he was hurt in a training accident and was medically discharged. He would return to work as a dispatcher at Mercer County 911 for a short while but the pain of the injuries kept him from being able to do his job.

Mike was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and was a past member of the Greenville Italian Home Club and Greenville VFW Post #3374.

Mike enjoyed music, hunting, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his two children, Christopher McKay of Pittsburgh and Lilly McKay of New Castle; two stepchildren, Ashley Christy of Pittsburgh and Madison Lohr of New Castle; his mother, Mary Lou Chokas and her husband, Dennis, of Greenville; two brothers, Dr. George McKay and his wife, Jessica, of Suffolk, Virginia and Scott McKay and his wife, Jessica, of Jamestown and two nieces and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a private family funeral will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rev. V. David Foradori, officiating Pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the service by Reynolds VFW Post #7599.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.