Michael A. Freeman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Freeman, 61, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Washington Square Nursing Home.

He was born December 21, 1957, in Warren, the son of George and Gladys (Veon) Freeman and had lived in the area all his life.

Mike attended Warren Western Reserve High School and worked as a truck driver.

A kind-hearted man, he did anything and everything for everyone. An avid Cleveland Browns fan, he enjoyed fishing, Bingo and especially liked to watch the evening news.

Precious memories of Mike live on with his fiancée, Denise Sanchez of Warren; four sisters, Sherry White (Leroy) of Champion, Cindy Heib (Larry) of Warren, Jody DeSantis (Steve) of Warren and Candy Bassinger (Mike) of Windham; two brothers, Joe Freeman of Warren and Nicholas Freeman (Felicia) of Howland; as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents; two sisters, Judy Freeman and Brenda Setting; brother, James Freeman; niece, Laurie Freeman and one nephew, James Freeman, Jr.

Per his request, cremation is taking place. His urn will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.