Messiah Anthony Joseph Frazier, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Messiah Anthony Joseph Frazier, age 2, of Warren, was delivered from this life to the bonds of the next on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, following complications from an illness since birth.

He was born July 13, 2017, at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio, the son of Brandon Frazier and Alexis Jethroe.

Messiah loved Hercules and Disney’s Toy Story. He loved to be outside and explore nature and especially enjoyed playing with his cousins.

He is sadly missed by his parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts and uncles, all of whom loved him dearly.

Messiah is survived by his mommy and daddy, his maternal grandparents, Andre and Tammy (Owens) Jethrow, Sr., of Columbus; paternal grandparents, Sabrina Smith of Warren and David Frazier of Warren; great-grandparents, Valerie Owens of Warren, James and Helen (Bradley) Jethroe of Warren, James and Jeffrey (DeFoor) Frazier and Ms. Bessie Frazier, Jean Smith and Barbara Alblondi, all of Warren; aunts and uncles, Tyonna Frazier, Ariana Jethroe and Takayla Smith, all of Warren; Shalae Royster of Cleveland, Tierra Frazier of Georgia and Kierra Frazier of Columbus; Darrien Frazier of Columbus, Maynod Mason, Nazzarion Battee, Anthony Jethroe and Andre Jethroe, all of Warren, Nicholas Frazier of Columbus and by a host of cousins and extended family.

He is welcomed into heaven by his great-grandfathers, Darnell Ball and Joseph Frazier.

“We love you forever, Messiah, and we will never forget you.”

A going home service for little Messiah will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where the calling hours will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

The family will also receive friends at the home of James and Jeffrey Frazier at 1114 McKinley Street, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.