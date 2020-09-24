Merlon Oliver, Pymatuning Township, PA

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Merlon Oliver, age 98, formerly of Arlington Drive, Pymatuning Township, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 22, 2020 in his residence in Masury, Ohio.

He was born in Trace, West Virginia on September 19, 1922 to William and Vina (Star) Oliver.

He attended Lenore (West Virginia) High School and served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Merlon retired in 1983 from National Castings in Sharon, where he had worked as a millwright for 27 years. He had previously been employed for seven years at Norfolk & Western R.R. in West Virginia.

He was of the Christian faith and enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. Merlon was a lifetime member of Reynolds V.F.W. Post #7599, Fredonia American Legion Post #919 and he had volunteered as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army in Sharon.

On March 7, 1947 he married the former Geneva Hall, she passed away on October, 23, 1992.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherrell Bertolasio of Hermitage and Pamela Hackett and her husband, Thomas of Mercer; two sons, Gary W. Oliver, Sr. of Greenville and Dallas G. Oliver and his wife, Delores, of Masury; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife,; a son, Merlon L. Oliver; two sisters, Fanny Howell and Ann Gram; two brothers, Willard Howell and Liborn Howell and a son-in-law, Steve Bertolasio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reynolds VFW Post #7599, 115 Edgewood Drive, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours are on Friday, September 25, 2020, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the

Rev. Dennis McCarthy, officiating, Pastor of Calvary Tabernacle Church, Jackson Center

Burial with committal and military honors rendered by Reynolds VFW Post #7599 will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania.

More stories from WKBN.com: