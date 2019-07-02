Merle E. Stewart, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merle E. Stewart, 82, passed away Monday evening, July 1, 2019 at Assumption Village, North Lima.

Mr. Stewart was born May 24, 1937 in Washington Township, Ohio, a son of the late Homer and Vivian Rice Stewart and had lived in this area all of his life.

Merle had worked in various potteries, mines and brick factories before becoming a police officer in East Palestine. Merle had also been a volunteer fireman and then became fire chief for East Palestine in 1973. He served the department till retiring in 2003.

He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, East Palestine.

Merle also served the community in many ways including being a founding member of the Highlandtown Fire Department, serving on the Safety Service Board for the State of Ohio, member of East Palestine Firemen Association, Ohio Fire Chief’s Association, Mahoning Valley Fire Chief’s Association and teaching basic firefighter at the Columbiana County Career Center. He also enjoyed being a crossing guard at the North Avenue and Market Street intersection.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Nancy M. Grim, whom he married June 25, 1959; his sons, Flay (Beth) Stewart of East Palestine, David (Marlene) Stewart of Lisbon, Rodney (Beth) Stewart of Lisbon and Terry Stewart of Salem; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Thelma Pennyscott of Lake Park, Florida and a brother, James Stewart of East Liverpool.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Shirley Knickerbocker, Alice Dancer, Dorothy Kierta and Evelyn Babb and two brothers, Ray Stewart and Glenn Stewart.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Centenary United Methodist Church in East Palestine.

Funeral services will be held following visitation and will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at the church with Pastor Mark McTrustry officiating.

Memorial contributions in memory of Merle may be made to the East Palestine Firemen Association or Hospice of the Valley.

Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine is handling the arrangements.

Sign the guest register and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 3 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



