Merion “Pete” E. Stitle, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merion “Pete” E. Stitle, Jr., 66, of Warren, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born March 26, 1953 in Warren, the son of Merion E., Sr. and Florence (Davis) Stitle and lived in the area all his life.

Pete grew up in Bolindale and graduated from Howland High School.

He worked for the Tribune Chronicle in the mail room.

He belonged to the Central Social Club, played APA pool and most of all, adored his grandchildren.

Precious memories of Pete live on with his daughter, Jodie (Sam, Jr.) Hall of Warren; nine grandchildren: Samantha Hall, Kaylee Hall, Haili Hall, Makyah Hall, Samuel Hall III, Xavier Hall, Jeremiah Hall, Kaliaunna Hall, and Lillyaunna Hall; two great-grandchildren: Kaystin Moore and Kelsii Hall; two sisters, Sandra Williams of Warren and Frances “Curly” Holbrook (Rusty) of Niles and three brothers: Butch Davis (Marge) of Oregon, Robert Stitle of Niles and David Stitle (Diana) of Warren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Pamela Raines; a granddaughter, Clarissa Hall and a sister, Baby Stitle.

Services will be announced at a later date. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.