Meredith Ann Burns, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merrie Ann Burns, 78, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia, OH.

She was born October 21, 1940 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to the late George and Hazel Smith Clemens.

She was a member of Lake Mount Church of Christ.

She enjoyed writing to pen pals from around the world for the past 30 years and spending time with her grandchildren.

Merrie Ann is survived by one son, Robert Guesman of Salem; three daughters, Lori (Don) Knight, Amanda Farmer and Paula Dunham all of New Waterford; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; as well as, a brother, George Smith of Ashtabula.

She was preceded in death by a son, Ron Guesman; daughter, Brenda Miller and a brother, Gary Smith.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A private Inurnment will take place at the mausoleum at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens at a later date.