Melvin M. Hosler, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin M. Hosler, 91, of Cortland, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the emergency room of Mercy Health, St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born Wednesday, October 12, 1927, in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Roland and Violet Zimmerman Hosler.

He was a 1946 graduate of Braceville High School and attended Kent State University in the pre-med program, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.

A veteran of the United States Army, Melvin served his country abroad stationed in Korea during World War II with the 7th Medical Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, where he was a clerk typist and surgical technician. For his service to his country, he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army Occupation Medal of Japan and was awarded an honorable discharge on March 9, 1947, with the rank of Private First Class.

Melvin was a chemist and head of the Chem Lab at Copperweld Steel Company in Champion, retiring after 32 years of service.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing, bowling and studying astronomy.

Melvin was a member of the Sulgrave Lodge 696 of the F & AM and was initiated on September 8, 1959 and raised on October 13, 1959.

He was married on August 30, 1950, to the former Nancy McNutt and they were married for 38 years until her passing on March 9, 1989.

Melvin is survived by a daughter Robin L. Hosler of Henrico, Virginia; a brother, Roland E. Hosler of San Diego and his special friend of 30 years, Alice Eckley of Cortland.

Besides his parents and wife, Nancy, Melvin was preceded in death by a brother, George C. Hosler.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the funeral home.

There will be no funeral service and a caring cremation will follow.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Melvin’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.