Melissa Ann Black, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Ann Black, 47, of North Ray Street, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at UPMC Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born September 2, 1972 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Russell Black and Mary Lou (Graham) Black, her mother survives in New Castle.

Melissa worked in customer service for Walmart.

She enjoyed reading, doing sudoku puzzles and taking care of her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her mother she is survived by six children, David Quear and Jamie Brown, Michelle Quear, Michael Quear and Shanea Estes, William Quear and Dawna Clark, Fayth Sobona and Britni Clark; her former significant other, David E. Quear and her boyfriend, Paul Hines; two brothers, Joseph and Robert Black; three sisters, Katherine Silvester, Tabitha Black, and Tiffany Black and ten grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Miller will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery.