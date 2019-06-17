Richard L. Beveridge Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lynn Beveridge, 79, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

The son of Richard Glenn and Eleanor Mae (McGinnis) Beveridge, was born on March, 6, 1940 in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Lynn graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1958.

Afterwards Lynn went into the automotive field working at GM where he retired after 27 years of service.

In his free time, he enjoyed going to car shows, painting cars as a side business, working on his 1928 Ford and he was an active member in the Lordstown Local Auto Union.

Memories of Lynn will be carried on by his daughter, Sherri Beveridge of Warren; grandchild, Susan; brother, Wendell (Martha) Beveridge of Niles and sister-in-law, LouAnn Beveridge of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kim Beveridge and brother, Robert Beveridge.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, July 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Lordstown Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, (330) 393-9621. Please visit www.McFarlandBarbeeCares.com to send condolences.