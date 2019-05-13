Phyliss R. Lutz Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyliss R. Lutz, 86, of Warren Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, after two years of failing health. The final three and a half months under the loving care of her husband, Frank and Ohio Living Hospice she passed away at her home.

Phyliss was born in Dubois, Pennsylvania on May 26, 1932, the daughter of Carl and Helen Patterson Albert. Her home was in Brockway, Pennsylvania until she moved Warren in 1956.

Phyliss met the love of her life in 1966 and they were married August 8, 1969. She was retired from LaBrea Board of Education after 26 years as a secretary in the treasurer’s office, a job that she loved.

She loved sewing and embroidering for a pastime and her beautiful work is displayed throughout their home. She and husband Frank enjoyed traveling and they marveled at all the beautiful sights that this country has to offer. She was also a great fan of the Indians, Browns and the Buckeyes.

Besides her husband Frank, she is survived by her two best friends, Carol Jones and Kathy Sepesy, who were a great support and comfort to her throughout her illness. Also surviving are two stepchildren, Michael (Patty) Vail of Jacksonville, Florida and Robyn Vail Chermansky of Newton Falls who were four and two years old when Phyliss raised them as her own until they graduated high school and chose to go on their own.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen Patterson Albert.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home, Warren, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Fr. Francis Katrinak, celebrating her service.

Entombment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made in Phyliss’ name to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Fund, 232 Seneca NE, Warren, OH 44481 or Ohio Living Hospice 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43299.

Arrangements are entrusted to The McFarland – Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 16 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.