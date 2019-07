WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia E. Miller passed away Saturday, July 29.

Patricia was born December 28, 1949.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621.

