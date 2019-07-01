Mary L. Fenwick, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Fenwick, 91, died peacefully at the Gillette Nursing Home in Warren on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

She was born in Delaware, OH on May 30, 1928, the daughter of William Bryan and Margaret (Snider) Decker.

Mary met and married Robert C. Fenwick on September 14, 1949 and moved to the Warren area in 1971.

She was a secretary and mathematician for the Perkins Observatory in Delaware, Ohio where she retired.

She loved traveling, reading and going to the movies.

Mary was very active in her church, St. Mary’s in Delaware and assisted in the parish’s school where her children attended.

Surviving are her daughters, Mary E. (Mark) Gacka of Cape Coral, Florida and Roberta S. Fenwick of Warren; grandsons, Bryan (Kelly) Gacka of Rocky River and Stephen M. Gacka of Columbus and sister-in-law, Betty Decker of Delaware.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert C. Fenwick; brothers, Bud Decker, Bobby Decker and Larry Decker and sister-in-law, Mariam Decker.

A family gathering and memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s in Delaware, Ohio and laid to rest in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

