Kenneth Smith Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Smith, 96, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at his residence in Warren.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Tod Avenue United Methodist Church, 155 TOD Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.
His arrangements have been entrusted to the McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home.
A television tribute will air Thursday, June 20 at the following approximate times:
6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.