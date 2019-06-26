Charles William Stevey Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles William Stevey, 87, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 28, 1931, in Searights, Pennsylvania, son of James W. Stevey and Delphia C. Sellers Stevey. He was a resident of the area since 1954.

Charles was employed at Copperweld Steel as a steelworker.

On May 4, 1952, he married Betty Stevey and they were happily married until August 25, 1999, when she passed away.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Leavittsburg; Carroll F. Clapp F&AM where he served as a past master and monarch; an Ali Baba Grotto past patron; Morning Light #80 Eastern Star past royal patron; an Amaranth, Trinity Shrine, Past President VFW Leavittsburg; as well as, a life member of the NRA.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, from 1950-1954.

Surviving are his sons, Wesley E. Stevey and Thomas A. Stevey, both of Leavittsburg, William A. Stevey of Hays, Virginia and Aaron T. Stevey of Warren; sister, Doris J. Hammett of Andover; as well as, five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Stevey; mother, Delphia C. Stevey; wife, Betty and brother, James C. Stevey.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., with a Masonic service at 3:45 p.m. preceding the calling hours on Friday, June 28, 2019, at McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44481.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with Pastor Daniel G. Ellis, of Eagle Creek Church, Leavittsburg.

