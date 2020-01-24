Maynard J. Ackerman, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maynard J. Ackerman, age 86, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, January 23, at The Grove of Greenville, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Maynard was born in Clairton, Pennsylvania on December 4, 1933, a son of the late Mable (Schuller) and Francis Ackerman.

He was married to the former Cheryl Tyler and she preceded him in death.

Maynard was a self-employed business owner. Among his many business’s were a tire shop, a bar, a gas station and a furniture store.

He also served in the U.S. Army.

Maynard is survived by a son, Jeff Atkins of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a stepson, Dennis Weber of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a brother, Ronald Ackerman of Indiana and nine grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Atkins.

In keeping with Maynard’s wishes there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangments handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.