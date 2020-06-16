Mayme C. DiMuzio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayme C. DiMuzio passed away peacefully with family Monday, June 15, at Greenbrier Nursing Home.

Mayme was born in Clay County, Kentucky to Clemia Mae (Bowling) and John Henry Howard on October 4, 1930.

She moved to Ohio when she was 12 years old and graduated from Franklin High School in 1949.

She married James J. DiMuzio of Youngstown on December 28, 1957, who passed away February 28, 1997.

Mayme was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church.

She worked 21 years for ITAM Post 3 catering and working the spaghetti sinners on Sunday. She retired in 2005.

She was a member of ITAM Post 3 Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed reading and playing Bingo.

Mayme is survived by four children, James V. of Youngstown, John H. (Mary Frances) of Boardman, Mary E. (Khalid Filali) of Marysville and Michael J. (Kristie Adair) of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Jamie, Matthew, Jessie and Dominic; one brother, Ray “Chubby” Howard; one sister, Mary Rose Zink (Dale); two Godchildren, Karen Dulany and Rick Vitullo and many nieces and nephews.

Mayme is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at Greenbrier for the wonderful care given to Mayme.

A prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Schiavone Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Please follow Covid 19 guidelines.

