May Ann Keeney, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown for May Ann Keeney, 84, who passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

May was born May 20, 1935 in Akron, the daughter of Paul and Hazel (Antone) Michael.

May moved to Tampa Florida in 1979 where she worked as an administrative assistant for Seminole Electric Cooperative, Inc. for 21 years, retiring in 2000.

While in Tampa she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Hands on Tampa, The American Red Cross Disaster Team and as a Stephens Minister at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Upon retirement, she returned to reside in Boardman and was an active member and volunteer at St. Dominic Church Catholic Church where she served on the Altar Rosary Society and Family and Parish Committees.

May leaves to cherish her memory, a brother, Dwain (Betty) Lunau; two daughters, Karen (Jim) Bailey of Boardman and Lori Cabuno of Canfield; two sons, Mark Keeney of Lexington, South Carolina and David Keeney of Mineral Ridge; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Harold Lunau; two brothers, Paul and Fred Michael and her grandparents.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to May’s family.