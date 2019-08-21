Maxine M. Artman, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine M. Artman, age 89, of St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community, Greenville, passed away Monday morning, August 19, 2019 in UPMC Jameson, New Castle.



She was born in Greenville on April 25, 1930, a daughter of Paul G. and Bertha E. (Wardle) Parry.

She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.

Maxine was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo and had previously been employed at G.C. Murphy and Thiel College.



Maxine is survived by a daughter, Sherry L. Graham and her husband, Richard, of Greenville; two grandchildren, Christopher Graham of Greenville and Kallie Ruhf and her husband, Dave, of Blandon, Pennsylvania and three great-grandchildren, Anderson Graham, Jennifer Graham and Helana Graham.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Rickey Artman.

Calling hours will be Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Friday, August 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home following visitation, Susan Wogisch, officiating.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 44 S. Mercer Street, Greenville, PA 16125.