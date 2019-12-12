Maxine E. Reed Spraggins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine E. Reed Spraggins, 78, 248 Douglas Street NW, Warren, departed this life Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was born July 3, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Walter Barron, Sr. and Lola Jennings.

She was employed with General Motors Corporation for 12 years as a press operator, before retiring in 1991.

She was a member of the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, Eastern Stars and enjoyed cooking.

She married Reginald Spraggins, Sr. on July 13, 1991 and he passed away March 6, 2008.

She leaves to mourn three daughters, Ms. Tonya Reed and Ms. Shaundra Reed both of Warren and Ms. Tara Williams (Richard) of Phoenix, Arizona; one sister, Ms. Gloria Conwell of Youngstown; two stepsons, Darcy Spraggins and Reginald Spraggins, Jr. both of Cleveland; five grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Kimberly Lynn Reed and one brother, Walter Barron, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 248 Douglas Street NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.