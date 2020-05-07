Maxcine A. Foxworth, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Maxcine A. Foxworth will be held Saturday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Ms. Foxworth departed this life Monday, May 4, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Maxcine was born December 14,1932 in Foxworth, Mississippi, a daughter of Ellie Ball and Beulah Mediuos Alfred.

She relocated to the Shenango Valley many years ago and was employed as a machine operator with the Johnson and Johnson Co.

She was a devoted mother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughters, Deborah Foxworth of Columbia, Mississippi and Diane Foxworth Samuels of Farrell, Pennsylvania; her sister, Martha Richards of Farrell, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Louise Thompson, Eileen McGowan, Joyce Lee Wilson, Thedo, Cisero, Clyde, Ollie James and Augusta Alfred.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

To comply with the stay at home orders in place, please reserve the attendance at the service for family members. The family will receive limited guests at the residence of Ms. Maxcine A. Foxworth.

