Maxalee Morris, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxalee Morris, 93, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born May 6, 1926, in Johnson City, Tennessee, daughter of the late Joe and Novela Widener Hazelwood.

Maxalee was an active member of the East Palestine Church of the Nazarene for over 83 years.

She retired from Rochelle as a Punch Press Operator in 1988.

She is survived by two sons, Larry (Myrna) Morris of Texas and Greg (Jeanne) Morris of East Palestine; daughter, Linda (Jeff) Flowers of New Waterford; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clem Morris in 1988; two sons, Darryl and Roger Morris; two brothers, Edward and Glenn and a sister, Joyce.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10 at the East Palestine Church of the Nazarene with Pam Price, officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.