YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice Perry Sutton, “Moe” as he was known by, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Moe was born to Johnnie Mae Sutton on December 28, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised along with three other grandchildren by his late grandparents, Mr. John L. Sutton and Ms. Pinkie B. Holley.

He attended Jefferson Elementary School, Hayes Jr. High School and graduated in 1975 from The Rayen High School, where he excelled in basketball and cross country track.

Upon graduation, he worked for the Steel Door Co. before moving to Atlanta, Georgia in 1982. He had a variety of employment experiences here in Atlanta beginning at the Westin Peachtree Hotel, the Hilton hotel, the Georgia Power Co. and ending his working career at the Krispy Kreme Donut Co., where he retired from in April of 2021 after 20 years of service.

He was well known by neighbors and friends as the donut man. He will be greatly missed along with his belly wrenching laughter.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Johnnie Mae Anderson.

He leaves to mourn his passing, two brothers, Mr. Willie D. Anderson (Belinda) and Mr. Thurman Anderson (Brenda) and one sister, Mrs. Lisa R. Patterson. He was the father of two children: a son, Mr. Vernon Brown and a daughter, Ms. Natasha Clark. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, eight nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and nephews, along with a host of first and second cousins. Moe will always be loved and missed.

Here is a quote that he made on 6/22/22, “Everyday there’s something new about God.”