Mattie Pearl Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Mattie Pearl Taylor will be held Saturday, Octobet 10, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Taylor departed this life Sunday, October 4, 2020, peacefully in her home.

Ms. Taylor was born January 17, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio; a daughter of Osceola and Isaiah Taylor.

She was an employee of the Butler Art Institute, a long-time member of the Afro Dogs and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Bryon (Tammi) Taylor; her daughter, Brenda Wright of Columbus, LaShawn (Theo) Taylor-Williams, VonTisha Wright, Iris Thomas of Youngstown; her sisters Betty Smith, Brenda Taylor-Wright of Youngstown; a special niece and care giver, Latece Wright of Youngstown; her grandsons Bryon Taylor, Tylon Taylor, Bryon Taylor, Sharrod Taylor; her granddaughter, Ava Osceola Taylor; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Nathaniel Taylor, Isaiah Taylor Jr., Willie “Lil Bro” Taylor and her sister, Annie Doris Adams.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. 12 Noon at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E Washington Funeral Services.

