Matthew W. Spears, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew W. Spears, 57, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019, with his family by his side.

Born October 30, 1961, in Keokuk, Iowa, he is the son of James D. and Evelyn (Johnson) Spears of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He married the former Susan Cisceol and she survives in Mercer, Pennsylvania. Matt has a son, Austin and a daughter, Ashley, to a previous marriage.

Matt graduated from Hickory High School and Mercer Votech. He went on to graduate from the Blairsville Automotive School in Blairsville, Pennsylvania. He worked as an auto mechanic for numerous places in the Shenango Valley for several years.

Matt liked to fish and fix things. He was known to be able to fix anything that was broken.

He was a former member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his wife and parents, Matt is survived by a daughter, Ashley Spears of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a son, Austin Spears of Masury, Ohio and two brothers, Todd J. (Nancy) Spears of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Scott W. Spears of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held from Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 a.m., with the Reverend Rick Stauffer, officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

