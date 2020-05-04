Matthew W. McIver, Sr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew W. McIver, Sr., 84, of 369 N. High Street, Cortland, departed this life Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 8:50 p.m. at Cortland Healthcare Center, following complications of an extended illness.

He was born July 7, 1935 in Southern Pines, North Carolina, the son of Frank and Elizabeth Williams McIver, residing in the area for 67 years.

Mr. McIver was employed with the Trumbull County Engineer for 14 years, before retiring in 2011. He also worked for the Trumbull County Sheriffs Department for 11 years.

He was a member of Duck Creek Golf Club and enjoyed CB radios and golfing.

He married Linda Booker McIver on March 14, 2014.

Besides his wife of Cortland, he leaves to mourn two sons, Steven McIver of North Carolina and Tony Wilson of Hampton, Virginia; three daughters, Ms. Brenda McIver of Akron, Mrs. Vanessa Lewis of Hampton, Virginia and Ms. Sheila McIver of Millersburg; three stepsons, Sammie L. Johnson II of Killeen, Texas, Robert Travis of Warren and William Travis of Columbus; three stepdaughters, Ms. Stephanie E. Johnson and Ms. Samantha J. Johnson, both of Tampa, Florida and Ms. Kamilyha Renee Burney of Warren; 22 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Matthew McIver, Jr.; three brothers, James McIver, Raymond McIver and John Lee McIver and two sisters, Ms. Frankie Mae McIver and Ms. Ethel Mae McIver.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Social Distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.