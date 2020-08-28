Matthew Scott Williams-Stinedurf, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Scott Williams-Stinedurf, Greenville died as the result of injuries that were sustained in a motorcycle accident, Monday evening, August 26, 2020 in South Pymatuning Township. He was 28.

Matthew was born in Greenville, on July 17, 1992 a son of George F. and Kelly (Williams) Stinedurf, Sr.

He was a 2010 graduate of Reynolds High School where he participated in the football program.

He was employed as a landscaper with Rock Star Division, Mercer.

Matthew enjoyed the time he was able to be with his daughter, Madelyn and the moments he could be with his family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found kayaking and riding his motorcycles. He was a talented spinner of fire with his skill continuing to be improved. He was a follower of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his mother, Kelly Stinedurf of Greenville; his daughter, Madelyn Williams of Greenville; five brothers, George Stinedurf, Sr., Joey Stinedurf, Mike Stinedurf, Marcus Stinedurf and Ryan Joseph; a sister, Hannah Joseph; an Aunt, Kris Williams; two uncles, Scott Randall and Michael Rabold; several nieces and nephews and several cousins.

Matthew was preceded in death by his father, George F. Stinedurf, Sr.; his maternal grandmother, Sandra Conover and his maternal great grandparents, George and Jean Conover.

Family and friends may call on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, August 29 with pastor Raymond Scott officiating.

Matthew will be laid to rest next to his father at the Unity Cemetery, Mercer. The family appreciates the love and support that has been shown to them during this difficult time.

