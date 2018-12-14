Matthew Detelich Obituary

Matthew Detelich, 89, of Quartermile Road, Hempfield Township, passed away Wednesday morning, December 12, 2018, in UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Matt was born in Warren, Ohio, on December 17, 1928, to Matthew and Marie (Milanovich) Detelich.

He was a 1947 graduate of Penn High School, where he excelled at many sports. He attended Thiel College and played on the basketball team for a year before serving in the United States Army, stationed in Germany.

Matt was employed for 34 years at the former Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, where he worked as the general foreman and he retired from Quality Steel Fabricators after over ten years of employment.

He was a member of BPOE 145 and the Greenville VFW Post 3374 and was a past member of FOE 805, American Legion Post 140, Greenville Family Moose Center 276 and the Italian Home Club.

Matt had a true passion for athletics all his life and was an avid golfer, played fast pitch softball, umpired softball for many years and was a great supporter of both Greenville High School sports teams and Reynolds Wrestling.

On March 5, 1992, he married the former Kay J. Daugherty, she survives at home. Also surviving is a son, Matthew T. Detelich and his wife, Cindy, of Columbia, Missouri; four stepdaughters, Kory Stoeckle and her husband, Michael, of Valrico, Florida, Monica Brest and her husband, Mark, of Greenville, M’Lissa Mazzeo of Guntersville, Alabama and Margo Borowicz and her husband, Alex, of Mercer; ten grandchildren, Matthew T. Detelich, Jr., Nicholas Detelich, Danielle Little, Kayla Duarte, Holly Stallings, Renee Stoeckle, Nicholas Stoeckle, Gabrielle Brest, Mason Borowicz, Kellen Borowicz and two great-grandchildren, Amelia Duarte and Henry Stallings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mildred Petzak, Zora Lock and Mary Bartolo; two brothers, Robert Ray, Thomas Detelich and a stepdaughter, Kelly Mazzeo-Kelly.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16501 or Make-A-Wish Foundation at www.wish.org.

Calling hours are Friday, December 14, 2018, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, December 15, 2018, 10:30 a.m., at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania, with Reverend Jason Glover, President of Kennedy Catholic, as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by Greenville VFW Post 3374.

