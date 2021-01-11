Maryan L. Cronin, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maryan L. Cronin, 78, passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday, January 8, 2021 to the arms of the Lord.

Maryan was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of Angelo and Marietta (Venturella) Cammarata on November 7, 1942.

She was raised in a loving devoutly Catholic home along with her brothers. She graduated from Saint Benedict High School in Pittsburgh and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Over the years, Maryan worked many jobs but teaching, especially religious education, was her true passion.

Maryan met the love of her life, James Cronin and they were married July 1, 1967. They had three beautiful children and Maryan raised them all with a strong sense of faith and respect. Maryan had a gift of balancing her career along with raising her family.

Tragically, her husband Jim was taken from her unexpectedly a week before their only daughter’s wedding but being of strong faith and resolve, Maryan persevered and redirected her energies towards her family and especially her grandchildren.

Maryan served as director of religious education at Saint Alphonsus Church in Wexford, Pennsylvania until her retirement. She also served in role developing religious education programs and monitored them for the diocese of Pittsburg. She also had the great honor of working with many young clergy who eventually went on to the highest levels of service in the Roman Catholic Church. This group includes Cardinal Donald Wuerl when he was serving as Bishop for the Diocese of Pittsburgh. She also worked with the Reverend and now Bishop of Providence Rhode Island, Thomas Tobin, who also served as Bishop of Youngstown, Ohio through 2005.

Mrs. Cronin had the honor of a papal audience with Pope John Paul II in 1998, along with her daughter, Katie and then Reverend and now Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, who at the time was studying at the American College in Rome. When Bishop DiNardo was installed as a Cardinal, Mrs. Cronin was personally invited to and attended the ceremony and reception at The Vatican in Rome.

Upon retirement, she moved to Poland, Ohio to be closer to her precious grandchildren and family.

Maryan leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Marycatherine “Katie” (Dr. Sandy) Naples; her son, John Cronin of Pittsburgh; son, James (Sharon) Cronin of Slippery Rock; brother, John (Marilyn) Cammarata of Pittsburgh; brother, Frank (Susan) Cammarata of Kiln, Mississippi and the “apples of her eye,” grandchildren, Angelo, Lucia and Sophia Naples, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as infant son.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Saint Alphonsus Church in Wexford at 10:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will be limited to immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any gifts or donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association in Maryan’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

