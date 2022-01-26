YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Virginia (Cleary) Baynes of Las Vegas passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, January 20, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones.

Mary Virginia was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 25, 1933. She was the daughter of William I. Cleary, Sr. and Janet (Ripley) Cleary.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1951 and from St. John’s School of Nursing in 1954.

She worked as a registered nurse at North Side Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

She married her loving husband, Donald J. Baynes, in 1955. They resided in Youngstown until they relocated to Springfield, Virginia and later moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. They shared a quintessential real-life love story until the very end.

She loved dancing, music, cruising and traveling. She entertained everyone she met with her unforgettable sense of humor.

Mary Virginia is survived by her four children, Janet Baynes Barrett (Chuck), Joseph Baynes, Philip Baynes and Julie Baynes and her grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Cleary of Youngstown, Ohio.

Mary Virginia is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years and by her brothers, Bill Cleary, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio and John Cleary of Parma Heights, Ohio.

Burial will be at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kraft-Sussman Funeral Services.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice, 4141 University Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89119. Website: www.nah.org in memory of Mary Virginia Baynes.