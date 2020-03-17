Mary T. Hamilton, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Tonkin Hamilton, 92, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Mary was born on November 19, 1927 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Elsworth and Ada (Quick) Tonkin.

On June 26, 1948, she married Robert Milo Hamilton who preceded her in death in 2015.

Bob and Mary have three children, John (Boni) Hamilton of Denver, Colorado, Jane (Tim Feldmann) Hamilton of Annapolis, Maryland and David (Amy) Hamilton of Gainesville, Virginia; four grandchildren, Nick (Amanda) Hamilton, Eric Hamilton, Jamie Hamilton and Rachel (Nick) Lapointe and two great-grandchildren, Leo and Reed Lapointe.

Mary grew up in Edgewood, Pennsylvania.

She earned a home economics degree from Indiana State Teacher’s College. Her desire was to prepare to be a homemaker, wife and mother.

Mary met Bob Hamilton at a Christian Endeavor bowling party in Pittsburgh and they settled in Greenville after marriage. They owned an Amoco gas station for seven years and then Hamilton Music Store, which was a downtown mainstay in Greenville for 25 years. Mary was an accomplished seamstress and held classes for women in town.

The Hamiltons were active members of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville all of their married life. Mary served as an Elder among many other roles.

Mary was well known for riding her bicycle all around town, to the grocery store, to the pool and just for fun. She loved swimming in the local pool and later served on the Pool Board. She enjoyed photography and actively participated in the local photography club, winning many awards.

After her children were grown, Mary served as Coordinator of English as a Second Language for a number of years and derived great satisfaction from helping immigrants learn to speak English. Toan Le, one of her early students, became like a son to her and part of our family.

Bob and Mary traveled extensively and made international friends everywhere they went. Mary always enjoyed learning and became quite adept at German, their favorite country to visit.

Funeral services are private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.