Mary Susan Cunningham, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Susan Cunningham, age 81, of New Waterford, Ohio, died at home on Monday, December 7, 2020.

She was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania to the late Kathryn Pyne Vaughan and Benjamin Vaughan on May 27, 1939.

Susie worked as a registered nurse most of her life in area hospitals and for the VNA. She retired from Salem Visiting Nurse Association in 1998.

She belonged to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine, Ohio and was an active member in the ladies’ groups, including St. Mary’s aid, Confraternity of Christian Mothers and the funeral dinner committee. She also volunteered at Meals on Wheels and the Map Program through RSVP.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Donald R. Cunningham; sons, Donald, Jr. (Mary Anne) of Elyria, Ohio, Michael (Gretchen) of Santaquin, Utah and David (Karen) of Mukilteo, Washington and daughters, Bridget Rizzo of Columbus, Georgia and Theresa, at home. Susie was a loving grandmother to Leah, Jessica, Jeremy, Bradley and Nathan of Utah, Joshua and Jenelle of Georgia, Katie and Kristen of Washington and Colorado and Cassie and Susie of Ohio. Her 21st great-grandchild is expected in the spring of 2021. She also is survived by two sisters, Kathleen (Jim) Smith and Judy (Bernie) Willoughby and brother, Michael (Carolyn) Pyne, all of Youngstown and sisters-in-law, Carol Nelson of Youngstown and Nancy Vaughan of Ft. Myers, Florida.

A brother, Benny, predeceased her.

The family will receive friends Monday evening, December 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 15 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father David Misbrener serving as celebrant.

A private burial will take place at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Susie’s name to Our Lady of Lourdes Ladies Aide Society.