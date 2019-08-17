Mary Spala, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Spala, 96, of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Concord Care Center in Hartford.

She was born September 4, 1922 in Warren, the daughter of Nicholas and Sophia (Vincle) Duchnak and had lived in the area all her life.

Mary attended the former Market Street School in Warren and retired from Packard Electric after 33 years as an auditor.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, roller skating and watching sports on television, especially golf. She loved the Florida beaches, especially Clearwater Beach and had travelled to Hawaii and Europe.

Fond memories of Mary live on with her two sons, Larry F. of Howland and David G. (Ofelia) Spala of St. Cloud, Florida; two grandchildren, Dante and Charise Spala; two stepgrandchildren, Veronica Tabares and Jack Tabares (Jessica); two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Samantha; two sisters, Helen Duchnak and Ann Duchnak Sayers, both of Warren and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her beloved husband, Frank J. Spala, whom she married June 1, 1945 and who passed February 6, 2004; one sister, Annie Duchnak; four brothers, Joe, John, George and Paul Duchnak and one step-grandson, Michael Tabares.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, with Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk, officiating.

Entombment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park. Dinner will be held at Vernon’s.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.