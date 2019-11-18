Mary Salter Davis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Salter Davis, 87, of 1509 Tod Avenue, S.W., Warren, departed this life Monday, November 11, 2019 at 3:05 a.m. at Community Skilled Nursing Center of natural causes.

She was born March 21, 1932, in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of J.W. and Rosie Williams Salter, residing in the area since 1949.

Mrs. Davis was employed with Ohio Lamp General Electric for 36 years as a Brazer Loader, before retiring October 1, 1988.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church, where she was a Deaconess Emeritus, attended Sunday School, NAACP and Local 722 and enjoyed puzzles and traveling.

She married Willie Gene Davis on October 6, 1956. He died April 11, 2007.

She leaves to mourn her brothers-in-law; nephews; nieces and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Lillie Bell Salters; two sisters, Lonnie M. Bryant and Mattie Bell Jackson and four stepbrothers, James Frank Perry, John Lee Perry, LP Perry and Jimmy Lee Perry.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, November 20, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.