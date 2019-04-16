Mary S. Lagore Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary S. Lagore, age 71, died at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 17, 1947 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Vassau) Hayden.

She was a nurse’s aide at Essex Nursing Home.

Mary moved to Salem in 1973 from California and was a member of Phillips Christian Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Shannon (Durham) Baird of Salem; a son, Lance Durham of Salem and four grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Stark Memorial.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday, April 18.

Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

