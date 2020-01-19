Mary P. (Pavlick) Soroka, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary P. Soroka, 88, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on Thursday January 16, 2020 in Sharon Regional Hospital following a brief illness.

Mary was born on April 7, 1931 to John and Katherine (Orenchek) Pavlick in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1949.

Following her graduation, she worked for General Motors on the assembly line until she retired in 2003.

Mary also worked for Bell Telephone as operator supervisor.

On January 21, 1962 she married her husband, the late John Soroka, who passed away on January 17, 1991.

She was a lifelong and devout member of St. John’s Orthodox Church.

Mary was also a member Sharpsville VFW and the Sharpsville American Legion. Her and fellow telephone operators formed the “Ding Dong Club” of which she was a member for many years.

Mary was always active in the community and enjoyed socializing wherever she went.

She always enjoyed spending time visiting her grandchildren in Virginia Beach.

She is survived by her son, Nicholas Alexander Soroka of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; daughter, Dorene M. (Jamie) Caron of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandchildren, Alex Caron and Madison Caron.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brothers, John, George, Andrew, Joseph and Paul Pavlick and also two infant siblings.

Friends may call Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Stephen J Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. John’s Orthodox Church 3180 Morefield Rd. Hermitage, PA with Father David Mastroberte, officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Burial will take place in Saint John’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of donors’ choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service