Mary M. Mays, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Mays, 76, went home to be with the Lord at 7:34 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

She was born in Grahn, Kentucky on March 5, 1943 the daughter of Walter and Nina (Gilliam) Roar.



Mary was a loving wife to Anthony and a devoted mother raising four of her own, Tony, Michael, Carla and Joseph. She spent days caring for her family and her nights reading the bible. She was a kind and loving soul. The person who is the glue that holds everything together. She kept an immaculate house and was very skilled and often made quilts for her friends and family. She loved food and was a master cook in the kitchen. She did have a sweet tooth and would often opt for ice cream or a snickers bar instead of an actual meal for dinner, which rubbed off on some of the children and grandchildren. Playing the piano was also one of her favorite things to do. She never had a lesson or a teacher, but she could whip out “Amazing Grace” like she has been playing her whole life and would sing along too. The one thing she loved most of all was her family. Spending time with them all together was all she ever wanted. Laughing about that time we all took pictures while wearing a Hannah Montana wig and getting her first iPad for Christmas and her saying “are you kiddin” when we told her she could facetime her grandchildren with it.



She was also a longtime member of the Apostolic Bible Church. It was a very special place that was near and dear to her heart as well as the other members and dear friends that encompassed it. Mary was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and now an angel and will forever be remembered.



Mary is survived by her husband Anthony C. Mays whom she married on July 15, 1960; four children, Anthony E. (Kim) Mays of Warren, Michael A. (Barbara) Mays of Tallmadge, Carla D. Mays of Howland, Joseph D. (Michelle) Mays of Auburn Township; two grandchildren, Jacob M. (Maggie) Mays of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Madison N. Nalbach of Howland; brother, E.W. Roar; two sisters, Roberta Meadows, Loretta Clark.



She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Jackie Roar, Richard Roar, James Roar, Eleanor Gallion, and Rita Workman.



Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Apostolic Bible Church 1623 W. Park Avenue, Niles. The funeral will follow at 3:00 p.m. at church. The Rev. Simon Werle will officiate.

Burial will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at Pineview Cemetery.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit

holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and share condolences.