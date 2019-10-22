Mary M. Kenney, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. (Bills) Kenney, 96, passed away peacefully at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home, Niles.

She was born in Frametown, West Virginia on June 13, 1923 the daughter of Okey F. and Flora A. (Frame) Hamric.

Mary was employed by Lordstown Schools, where she enjoyed working as a cafeteria aide and then as cook.

She was a longtime member of the Lordstown Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) serving as a Deaconess, Women’s Fellowship Group and Church Bible Group. She diligently worked on many dinners, teas, along with serving as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher.

Her hobbies were baking, sewing, camping and traveling. For many years, she volunteered with the 4H Club. Mary most enjoyed playing and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary leaves behind to carry on the family legacy her son, Michael G. (Irene) Bills of Lordstown; two daughters, Marcia Fabian of Niles and Pamela (Norman) Gatta of Niles; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Hallie Hammond of Champion.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph W. Bills whom she married on December 30, 1943 and who passed away on January 21, 1972 and later Raymond L. Kenney whom she married on June 13, 1976 and who passed away on May 6, 1988; infant daughter, Emma Alice Bills; son, David P. Bills; son-in-law, David Fabian; three sisters, Opal Mollahan, Bonnie Jarvis and Esther Dobbins and three brothers, Raymond, Guy and Jesse Hamric.

Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Dr. Bernard Oakes will officiate.

Burial will be in Lordstown Cemetery.

The family requests material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, Trumbull Branch or the Lordstown Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.