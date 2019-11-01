Mary M. Bartholomew, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Bartholomew, 98, departed this life on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center after a brief illness.

She was born June 18, 1921 in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Ana DiCicco Zupp.

She was a 1939 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She worked various jobs as an inspector for General Fireproofing, a beauty instructor at Lewis, Weinberger & Hill and a hair designer at McKelvey’s.

Mary was known for her love of helping other people through her many acts of kindness. She was well known for her baking, cooking and inviting everyone into her home. She loved everyone! She was the wind beneath their wings. She truly was the heart and backbone of her family. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was a very active member of St. Christine Church as a Euchristic Minister for many years and worked the church festivals for many, many years with her daughter, Linda.

Mary was very active in Veteran’s affairs and was elected President of The Ladies Auxiliary Post 1423, Youngstown Chapter. She was elected National President as well.

She leaves her children who she deeply loved, Dennis J. (Lynn) Bartholomew of Vero Beach, Florida, Linda E. Schulte of Boardman, Ohio and Kenneth J. (Rose) Bartholomew of Boardman, Ohio. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Scott (Heather) Schulte, Erin (Rob) Davies, Alexis Stanec, Tyler Stick of Glendale, California, Travis Bartholomew, Kristian Bartholomew and Lynden Bartholomew of Vero Beach, Florida and six great-grandchildren, Ryan and Michael Schulte, Gabriella and Dominic Davies, Brinley Stanec and Adalina Mitroo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rocco, whom she married September 7, 1946 and who passed away April 19, 2004; beloved son-in-law Mike Schulte; three Brothers, Guy, Daniel and Frank, along with four sisters, Eva, Rose, Florence and Jenny.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Monday, November 4, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Schiavone Funeral Home located at 1842 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church which is located at 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Mary’s final resting place will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio.