Mary Louise Yuhas, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribuets) – Mary Louise Yuhas, 99, of New Middletown and formerly of Boardman, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown following a period of declining health.

She was born February 14, 1921 in Youngstown the daughter of Austrian immigrants the late John and Mary Chizmar Yuhas and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1940 graduate of Channey High School, Mary was a clerical secretary for 26 years at Bel Park Anesthesia Associates and was a nanny and housekeeper for 20 years.

She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and was a member of the 3rd order Dominican, active member of Legion of Mary, Altar and Rosary Society and the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Seton & Circle Adoration.

Fond memories of Mary will forever be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and by a host of friends. Mary will also be remembered by those she was a nanny to for 20 years, Alban Shutrump and Chris Shutrump (Michael) Korda.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by three brothers, Andy, Michael and John Yuhas; three sisters, Catherine Fleps, Ann Bradfords and Dorothy Fleps and by two who she was a nanny to for 20 years, George Shutrump and Jeanne Bord.

In keeping with the order of the Governor during the COVID 19 Pandemic Crisis in our country, there will be no public calling hours observed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered privately for the family on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in St. Dominic Catholic Church with the V. Rev. Vincent DeLucia, O.P., officiating.

Burial will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman following a caring cremation.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

